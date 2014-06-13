Vladimir Putin Gave George H.W. Bush A Very Special Birthday Gift

A helicopter jump might not have been the most special part of Former President George H.W. Bush’s birthday on Thursday. Bush also got a personal phone call and gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath confirmed the interaction to Business Insider.

“Yes, they spoke at 2 p.m.,” he wrote. “President Putin also sent a portrait. … It is a portrait of President Bush as a young Navy ensign in his dress whites.”

The Kremlin’s official English-language Twitter feed also wished Bush well Thursday afternoon.

“Vladimir Putin congratulated George W. Bush on the 90th anniversary,” the Kremlin said. (George W. Bush is actually the elder Bush’s son.)

The younger Bush famously painted a portrait of Putin. Business Insider asked McGrath whether the portrait of the elder Bush was painted or a photograph. As of this writing, we have not received a response. We’ll update if we find out Putin himself painted the picture.

