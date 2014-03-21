Here's The Remarkably Ironic First Tweet From Vladimir Putin

Twitter rolled out a new feature Thursday that allows people to see what a users’ first tweet ever was, and it turns out Russian Vladimir Putin’s is a real doozy given the current situation in Crimea.

Having signed up back in 2012, the official English-language account of @PutinRF_Eng tweeted: “Congratulations to US President-elect Barack Obama.”

As The Washington Post notes, in 2012, Obama had won reelection but Putin’s reference to him as “president-elect” may have just been a problem of Russian to English translation.

Even further, it was accompanied by a link to the Kremlin’s website, which expressed Putin’s hopes “for continued constructive work together on the bilateral agenda and in resolving pressing international and regional issues, noting the key importance that cooperation between countries such as Russia and the USA has for ensuring the world’s stable and secure development.”

As we’ve seen in the last few days, with the Russian annexation of Crimea and both the U.S. and Russia slapping each other with sanctions, along with threats of more, that hope for cooperation doesn’t seem to be playing out too well.

