Introducing Vladimir Putin's Chinese Doppelganger

A man from remote rural China has become an unlikely Internet sensation today after a local Chinese newspaper discovered he looked like Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.



According to RT, 48-year-old Lo Yuanpin has now been dubbed “Brother Putin” in his village of Luntszyuy and has become something of a sensation in China.

“Of course I am still a peasant working in a field nothing has changed much so far,” he told Chinese news agencies, though he is reportedly delighted with the news. Who knows, maybe he can bag himself a gig similar to the one Barak Obama’s Filipino look-alike snagged earlier this year.

Have a look at the picture below, there’s certainly some strong resemblance, and check out more over at this Russian blog >

Spot the difference?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.