A Bunch Of Folks Are Passing Around This Hoax Video Of A Bird Pooping On Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday unveiled a World War I monument in Moscow last Friday, ahead of the centennial of the start of the “Great War.”
Sometime on Saturday, a video popped up on YouTube purporting to show a bird staging a form of protest — defecating, to be specific, on Putin. The video, which has been passed around on multiple sites only beginning on Monday, appears to be fake.
Here’s the evidence: The Independent points to a side-by-side comparison video clearly showing it’s fake.
The unaltered video also clearly shows Putin laying a wreath after speaking at the ceremony. And wire images show his suit to be perfectly clean during those moments…”
…And afterward:
One of those “too-good-to-be-true” stories.
