A Bunch Of Folks Are Passing Around This Hoax Video Of A Bird Pooping On Vladimir Putin

Brett LoGiurato
Putin poopYouTube/screenshot

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday unveiled a World War I monument in Moscow last Friday, ahead of the centennial of the start of the “Great War.”

Sometime on Saturday, a video popped up on YouTube purporting to show a bird staging a form of protest — defecating, to be specific, on Putin. The video, which has been passed around on multiple sites only beginning on Monday, appears to be fake.

Here’s the evidence: The Independent points to a side-by-side comparison video clearly showing it’s fake.

The unaltered video also clearly shows Putin laying a wreath after speaking at the ceremony. And wire images show his suit to be perfectly clean during those moments…”

Vladimir Putin wreathREUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

…And afterward:

Vladimir PutinREUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

One of those “too-good-to-be-true” stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.