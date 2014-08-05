A Bunch Of Folks Are Passing Around This Hoax Video Of A Bird Pooping On Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday unveiled a World War I monument in Moscow last Friday, ahead of the centennial of the start of the “Great War.”

Sometime on Saturday, a video popped up on YouTube purporting to show a bird staging a form of protest — defecating, to be specific, on Putin. The video, which has been passed around on multiple sites only beginning on Monday, appears to be fake.

Here’s the evidence: The Independent points to a side-by-side comparison video clearly showing it’s fake.

The unaltered video also clearly shows Putin laying a wreath after speaking at the ceremony. And wire images show his suit to be perfectly clean during those moments…”

…And afterward:

One of those “too-good-to-be-true” stories.

