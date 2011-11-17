Vladimir Putin Tries His Hand At Dentistry

Vladimir Putin, undisputed king of the publicity stunt and most peaceful man in the entire world, has tried his hand at a new career.



Having run out of photo-ops that display his manliness (arm wrestling, bare-chested hunting), Putin is now forced to rely on photo-ops that instead show off an unusual selection of skills, such as archeology and corn harvesting.

In Putin’s new role, shown here, he performs dentistry on Yevgeny Savchenko, the Prime Minister’s host as governor of the Belgorod district, reports the Times of London.

Photo: AP

