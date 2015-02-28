Vladimir Putin already has a theory about who killed one of his biggest critics

Alex Wong/Getty Images Russian opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov speaks during a news conference on ‘Corruption and Abuse in Sochi Olympics’ January 30, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

Vladimir Putin — or at least someone close to him — is a logical suspect in the death of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister shot on a bridge just 200 meters from the Kremlin walls.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. Other Putin critics have died under suspious circumstances in the Russian capital, including the invesitgative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006.

As if to preempt this line of inquiry, Putin is already floating his own theory of what happened, according to Dmitry Zaks of AFP:

#BREAKING #Putin thinks #Nemtsov killed by hired assasin, views it as a (political) “provocation”: #Kremlin spokesman Peskov via state TV

— Dmitry Zaks (@dmitryzaksAFP) February 27, 2015

Less than an hour after Nemtsov death was reported, Putin entered into the controvsery around his death in a second way. Putin is “taking personal control of the investigation into Nemtsov’s murder,” according to a Kremlin spokesperson, someting that will not be reassuring to Putin’s opponents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.