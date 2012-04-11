Former MLB All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Starting A Brawl In A Club

Photo: AP

Vladimir Guerrero has been charged with physical and verbal assault of an officer in the Dominican Republic, according to Rafael Rojas (via NBC Sports).From Dominican Today:



The National Police on Tuesday announced an all points bulleting for the arrest of Major League Baseball star Vladimir Guerrero, for the alleged aggression against a Police major and for unleashing a brawl in a discotheque.

Guerrero has since been apprehended and charged, according to Rojas.

Police held three of Guerrero’s family members in connection with the brawl.

Rojas also tweeted that Guerrero may have been in an “all-night police chase” before getting caught. But that’s unconfirmed as of now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.