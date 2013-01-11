Czech Presidential Candidate Coming Third In Polls Despite The Tattoos That Cover His Entire Face

Photo: Vladimir Franz

Back in August, we brought you the news of Vladimir Franz, a university teacher, painter and composer, who had announced that he was planning to run for President in the Czech Republic’s 2013 elections.Franz, who at that point still needed to collect 50,000 signatures to run, was apparently a relatively normal candidate policy wise, but his apperence was certainly unusual — he has tattoos that cover his entire face and body, as well as a variety of piercings and a dye that makes his hair blue.



Franz’s unusual apperence doesn’t seem to have hurt his chances though. Franz now commands 11.4 per cent of the popular vote in opinion polls, according to ABC News, making him the third most popular candidate (and a potential kingmaker).

Tonight Franz goes up against other candidates in a televised debate. The initial vote in the election is due to be held this weekend, with a runoff scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 25 and 26.

“My tattoos are my private little garden. They are not a handicap, they are added value,” Franz told ABC. “Elections are not a beauty contest. It is all about tolerance.”

