Vizu Raises $6.75 Million For Real Time Ad Metrics

Vizu Corporation closed a $6.75 million round of financing from iNovia Capital, Greycroft Partners, Draper Fisher Jurvenston, and Esther Dyson.

Vizu’s Ad Catalyst analyses effectiveness of online brand advertising campaigns in real time to improve ad spending returns.

In a statement to be released tomorrow, Vizu CEO Dan Beltramo says the company will use the funds “to further enhance our technology and to build out our sales and client service organisations.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.