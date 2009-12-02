Vizio: We're Having A Monster Holiday Season

Vizio sold 280,000 HDTVs to U.S. consumers on Black Friday, according to a press release from the company. That represents a 40% increase over last year’s numbers.



The company holds the top spot in U.S. television sales, claiming three times the Q3 shipping volume of Sony (SNE).

The press release doesn’t include a dollar sign, however, so it’s not clear if the uptick in volume is matched by improved revenue and profits, or is merely the product of aggressive discounting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.