Vizio Just Launched Its Super-Cheap Android Tablet That Controls Your TV

Photo: Vizio

Vizio is known for pumping out HD TVs at affordable prices, and now it’s taking the same strategy with its new tablet launching today.The tablet — it doesn’t have a name, it’s just the “Vizio Tablet” — costs $299 and is designed to control your home theatre system. You’ll also get access to the Android Market.



We’re not sure which version of Android the 8-inch tablet is running, but it looks like a heavily modified version 2.x. Sorry, no Honeycomb.

