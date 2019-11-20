Vizio smart TVs still don't have the Disney Plus app, but the company is rolling out a major update that will let anyone with a smartphone stream Disney's new service

Chesnot/Getty Images

Vizio is rolling out an update in early December for the built-in Chromecast media streamer in its smart TVs that will let Android users stream content from the Disney Plus streaming service.

Previously, Android users had no option to stream Disney Plus on their smart TVs, as the Disney Plus app is still absent, and the built-in Chromecast media streamer did not support casting for Disney Plus.

At launch, Vizio owners who use Apple iOS devices had the option to stream Disney Plus with Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting system.

Apple users will also be able to cast Disney Plus from their iOS devices after the Chromecast update. It will be an additional option for iOS users in addition to AirPlay 2.

Vizio says: “A Chromecast built-in update that will allow you to watch Disney+ on your VIZIO SmartCast TV will start rolling out in early December.”

With the new update, Apple and Android users can use the built-in Chromecast’s casting feature to stream Disney Plus content. It’s the only option for Android users, and one of two options for iOS users.

When Disney Plus was released earlier in November, Vizio smart TV owners found out the hard way that the Disney Plus app wasn’t available on their TVs. It simply wasn’t an option when Disney’s streaming service launched, and there seemingly wasn’t much warning.

Apple device owners had the option to download the Disney Plus app on their Apple devices and stream content over AirPlay 2, but Android users had no such option.

As for the Vizio smart TV version of the app that will run natively from a Vizio smart TV, the company says, “We are working closely with Disney and hope to announce the availability of the Disney+ app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs soon.”

Vizio previously declared in its support page that the Disney Plus app would become available in 2020, but that timeline has since been removed from the support page.

