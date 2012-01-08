Check Out Vizio's Slick New aluminium Laptop And Desktop PCs

Photo: Engadget

Just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, Vizio’s CTO Matt McRae told Bloomberg about the company’s next big gamble: desktop and laptop PCs.At CES, Vizio will launch two all-in-one desktop computers and three laptop computers, all of which are aimed at the “value market” like Vizio’s TVs.



Engadget dug up some pictures of the computers, which are accompanied by a Magic Trackpad device and some kind of speaker/subwoofer.

The desktop will come in 24 and 27 inch models, and the laptops will come in a 15 inch model, as well as ultra-thin 14 and 15 inch models. Also, the computers will be able to beam content back and forth with Vizio Smart TVs.

Vizio’s new computers will arrive by June 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.