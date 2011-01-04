Vizio Signs Up To Make Google TVs

Photo: Associated Press

It’s still way too early to tell if Google TV is going to work out yet, but today’s good news is that Google has gotten another big TV manufacturer, Vizio, to gamble on it.Vizio will make a new line of TVs and Blu-ray players that run Google TV, which will ship later this year, Google announced today. (Vizio is also going all-in on Android, using it as the basis for phones and tablets, too.)



Vizio has taken a lot of market share since TVs went flat-panel, aided by its budget-friendly prices and wide distribution. Its bet on the Google TV platform suggests that it thinks it can make Google TVs cheap enough that people will want to buy, which is a good sign.

As we’ve said before, the ONLY way for Google TV to be a success is for Google to spray it across the whole TV industry. In other words, for TV makers to use it as the core operating system for their future gadgets, the way mobile phone makers have used Android over the past couple of years.

Now the question is… will Apple counter these Google TV developments with its own television set?

