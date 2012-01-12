Vizio Totally Nails It With Its First Laptop And Desktop Computers

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Vizio’s CES booth is so big it can’t even fit inside the Las Vegas Convention centre.The company showed off the first laptops and desktop PCs its ever built, as well as a beautiful 10-inch tablet, and of course a complete range of jaw-dropping TVs.



Vizio’s computers look a ton like Apple products, but that’s actually a pretty great thing. Many PC makers have tried and failed to emulate Apple’s designs, and on its first try, Vizio did a bang up job.

This means Vizio’s computers are sleek, attractive, full of intentional design choices, and really sturdy. The best feature of these computers will likely be their prices—Vizio is famous for offering ridiculous values on great stuff.

The computers will launch this summer.

Here’s a full tour of Vizio’s CES booth.

