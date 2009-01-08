Amazon, Netflix Get Another Streaming Partner: TV Maker Vizio (AMZN, NFLX)

Another consumer electronics partner for Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) as they race each other, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and the cable industry to connect your living room to the Internet. The latest: TV maker Vizio, which announced a new series of Internet-connected TVs at CES today.



The new TVs will ship later this year and include support for Amazon and Netflix video streams, Blockbuster (BBI) on demand, Yahoo’s (YHOO) Flickr photo service, Pandora’s music streaming service, Rhapsody, etc.

Adobe (ADBE), which makes the Flash video and animation software, is also listed as a partner. We hope that means that sites that use Flash for video — like Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, Hulu, and Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV — will someday work with the TVs. Vizio is in “deep talks” with Hulu, Gizmodo reports.

The kicker: The remote includes a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. We’re not in the market for a new TV any time soon — the problem with new features being built into the TV like this — but this sounds really neat. Meanwhile, no updates from Apple (AAPL) this week on their Apple TV set-top box.

Photo: Gizmodo

