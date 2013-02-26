Check Out Today's Incredible Spike In FEAR

Already you know that markets around the world are getting clubbed thanks to the shock split vote in Italy.



If you wanted to digest it all in one chart, it might be this one: A chart of the VIX — aka “The Fear Index” — which measures how much people are trying to buy protection against a big downside drop using options.

It went ballistic today. This is raw fear, as people buy protection against a big drop.

Via Stockcharts.com:

Photo: stockcharts.com

