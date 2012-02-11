The VIX Spikes 10% To A 2-Week High

All hell is breaking out in Greece and risk assets like stocks and commodities are selling off sharply.



Three days ago, we noted that the CBOE volatility index (VIX), popularly known as the “fear index,” had fallen precipitously from its highs suggesting complacency.

Today, the VIX is up 10% to 20.48. This is also the third straight day of gains for the fear index.

However, it’s worth noting that the VIX is still well off its recent highs. For some perspective, here’s a five-year chart courtesy of Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.