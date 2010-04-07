The below chart is of the VIX (VIX) the so-called volatility index. It would be silly to point out how low the volatility is, because we’d just be repeating something that’s been said a million times before.



Instead let us just remind you how many times you’ve seen predictions that the VIX just COULDN’T get any lower on this runup, and that a shock return to volatility HAD to be right around the corner. How many folks have lost money making that bet? (Thanks to Joshua Brown for the inspiration).

Photo: StockCharts.com

