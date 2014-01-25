The 'Fear Gauge' Went Through The Roof Today

The VIX — a measure of implied volatility of S&P 500 options commonly known as the “fear gauge” — shot up 30% today, marking the biggest daily gain since April as the stock market completed its biggest two-day slide since June.

The VIX typically goes up when the stock market goes down. Today’s action may suggest a near-term bottom in the stock market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.