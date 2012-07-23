THE 'FEAR INDEX' IS GOING CRAZY TODAY

Photo: is0b3lpalm3rs0n via Flickr

The volatility index (VIX), which indicates implied volatility in the markets, is up a whopping 25 per cent today to 20.41.That’s the biggest one-day jump in the index since November 9, according to Bloomberg TV’s Linda Yueh.



The VIX is also known as the “fear index” as it is a gauge of investor sentiment.

We were watching the VIX closely late last year as concerns mounted about the Italian and Spanish governments’ ability to repay their debts.

That said, the index is still way down from its highs last year, as our friend @Pawelmorski points out.

Check out the index so far today (click for larger image):

Photo: Yahoo Finance

