This Startup Has Created A Giant Social Network For People Who Love Wine

Vivino is a startup that is opening up the world of fine wine for everyone through a clever app.

If you see a wine that interests you, you take a photo of the label. That takes you to a page on the app for the wine, and you can see reviews and rankings on your phone.

Vivino isn’t a small, niche community. It told us that on an average Saturday, 400,000 wines are scanned using the app. And in total, almost 100 million bottles of wine have been scanned. Vivino also has over 7 million users using the network to scan and rate wine.

Lots of apps have tried to help people with ranking and collections, but what’s interesting about Vivino is that it’s built up a large amount of data through its app. That’s important when it comes to recommendations, which can turn apps into something that’s genuinely useful (as well as providing a revenue opportunity).

Another useful part of allowing users to rate wines is that Vivino can use that data. Yesterday it published a collection of rankings made using ratings input using the app.

