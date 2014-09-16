A British Designer Very Publicly Backed Scotland In Her London Fashion Week Runway Show

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Wearing a ‘Yes’ badge, in reference to Scotland’s independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014.

On the London runways this weekend, fashion met politics.

Acclaimed designer Vivienne Westwood made it clear that she supports Scottish independence during her Red Label 2015 show at London Fashion Week on Sunday. The designer, who is British, said she was ”very unpatriotic about England because it is being completely ruined,” the BBC reported.

In addition to putting “Yes” pins on many of her models, in reference to this week’s referendum for Scotland to secede from the UK, Westwood also left notes explaining her stance on seats at the runway show venue, according to Time.

Some snapshots from the runway, below.

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett A model wears a ‘Yes’ badge on the runway.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Some models also wore interesting face art, like this ‘ironic’ stamp.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images The collection featured a number of takes on the ‘power suit.’

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage at her runway show.

And a video of Westwood explaining why she says “yes”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.