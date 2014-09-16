A British Designer Very Publicly Backed Scotland In Her London Fashion Week Runway Show

On the London runways this weekend, fashion met politics.
Acclaimed designer Vivienne Westwood made it clear that she supports Scottish independence during her Red Label 2015 show at London Fashion Week on Sunday. The designer, who is British, said she was ”very unpatriotic about England because it is being completely ruined,” the BBC reported.
In addition to putting “Yes” pins on many of her models, in reference to this week’s referendum for Scotland to secede from the UK, Westwood also left notes explaining her stance on seats at the runway show venue, according to Time.
Some snapshots from the runway, below.
And a video of Westwood explaining why she says “yes”:
