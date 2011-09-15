INSIDE FASHION WEEK: Forget The Catwalk, These Models Did Yoga For A Crowd Outside The Tents

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Vivienne Tam premiered her first-ever Yoga line Tuesday at New York Fashion Week.At Lincoln centre’s Barclays Capita Grove, 20 pro yogis showed off Tam’s new line while performing downward facing dog and other poses under the instruction of International Yogi Rodney Yee.



Tam teamed up with Li Ning, a leading sports brand in China, to create the line, which she said she hoped would take women who normally wear luxury brands from yoga to their everyday lives.

The collection featured pastels, short-sleeve shirts and tank tops as well as shorts, capris and pants.

Purples, blues, pinks and reds were the primary colours used, but a few of the outfits were classic black and white.

The majority of the clothes feature colour-blocking — a huge trend in ready-to-wear lines right now.

We’re not yoga experts, but the clothes seemed baggy on the yogis and appeared to be made mostly of cotton and not much Lycra. The designs on the clothes were very Zen, and had a step up on standard sports brands.

The collection’s bags run from $200–$250 and the clothes from $72–$240. They are available at Vivienne Tam stores and online in Spring 2012.

Since the show was outside, New Yorkers and tourists stopped by and watched the choreographed yoga presentation. We spotted Dina Lohan, looking much like Lindsay (five years ago), who showed up for a photo op with Tam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.