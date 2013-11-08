9-Year-Old Who Rang The Opening Bell Writes Awesome Thank-You Note To Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone

NYSE Vivienne Harr, Make a Stand

Yesterday, Twitter’s founders and CEO gave up their right to ring the opening bell on the day of their company’s IPO.

Instead, a 9-year-old girl named Vivienne Harr, actor Patrick Stewart and Boston Police Department’s Cheryl Fiandaca did the honours on the NYSE trading floor.

Twitter allowed the trio to do so because it wanted to show appreciation for its users.

Harr wrote Biz Stone a note thanking him for the opportunity, and for Twitter. He posted the “treasure” of a note to Instagram. It was spotted by The Next Web.

“With Twitter, you don’t have to be big or powerful to change the world,” Harr wrote. “You can be just like me!!”

Harr has established a lemonade stand and a movement called Make a Stand. The proceeds help fight slavery.

Here is her note in full:

