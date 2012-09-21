12 Celebrity Sex Tapes Worth Millions

Photo: youtube/upow2
Modern media allows the public to see where celebrities live, who they date and what they do.In a few cases, celebrities have seen their most intimate moments exposed.
We chatted with Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch about the top celebrity sex tape scandals.
According to Hirsch, sex tapes don’t really damage a celebrity’s reputation.
“I’ve never, ever seen a case of where it hurts a celebrity’s career,” Hirsch told us. “In fact, it helps their career.”
We compiled a list of the top celebrity sex tape scandals. We took into account how widely the tapes were distributed and how famous the celebrity star was.
Some stars used the tape to make a comeback, while another broke out into international fame.
Once upon a time, Sierra was a finalist on 'American Idol.' But she fell on some hard times, publicly struggled with a drug addiction, and made a sex tape with two other men and a woman. She went on to star in 'Celebrity Rehab.'
Disgraced former Olympic figure skater Harding and her husband made a private tape that was leaked to the internet. They eventually released the tape on their own.
A video of McCready and an ex-boyfriend went on sale in 2010. She said the tape had been stolen from her home.
McCarty was Miss USA back in 1991 and has guest-starred on shows including 'Beverly Hills: 90210' and 'Melrose Place.' In 2008 she released an adult film.
A sex tape leaked of the Motley Crue star and his then-girlfriend Janine Lindemulder (AKA the sexy nurse from the Blink 182 album or Jesse James' ex-wife). It's still distributed today.
In 2010, Vivid acquired a tape that Wilkinson made with her high-school boyfriend. She threatened to sue but it later came out that Wilkinson had set up her own adult film production company years earlier. Now the tape is widely sold.
Anderson dated the 'Rock Of Love' star in 1994. An intimate tape of the two leaked about 10 years later.
The 2001 tape of socialite Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Solomon caused a big stir when it was released in 2004. Hilton pauses at one point to answer her cell phone.
Farrell sued his former girlfriend, Playboy model Nicole Narain, for releasing the 14-minute film in 2006. A judge blocked it from being sold but by then the video had made its way to the internet.
A honeymoon video of the Motley Crue drummer and Baywatch actress was stolen from their California home. The video caused traffic to the Internet Entertainment Group website to triple.
A tape of Kardashian with her singer beau Ray-J emerged in 2007. Kim tried to block its release, but eventually consented for a sum of 'several million dollars,' Vivid president Steve Hirsch told us.
Many credit the tape with launching Kardashian's career. Even Kim's new boyfriend Kanye West reportedly loved the tape and raps about it in his new single 'Clique': 'Eat breakfast at Gucci. My girl a superstar all from a home movie.'
