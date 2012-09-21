12 Celebrity Sex Tapes Worth Millions

See whose sex tape is ranked No.1, according to Vivid Entertainment’s CEO.

Photo: youtube/upow2

Modern media allows the public to see where celebrities live, who they date and what they do.In a few cases, celebrities have seen their most intimate moments exposed.



We chatted with Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch about the top celebrity sex tape scandals.

According to Hirsch, sex tapes don’t really damage a celebrity’s reputation.

“I’ve never, ever seen a case of where it hurts a celebrity’s career,” Hirsch told us. “In fact, it helps their career.”

We compiled a list of the top celebrity sex tape scandals. We took into account how widely the tapes were distributed and how famous the celebrity star was.

Some stars used the tape to make a comeback, while another broke out into international fame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.