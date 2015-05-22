VIVID SYDNEY SNEAK PEEK PHOTOS: The amazing water and light sculpture in Darling Harbour

Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, kicks off on Friday night, but for those who can’t wait, one of the crowd favourites, the laser-fountain water theatre in Darling Harbour is being testing tonight. If you duck down there on Thursday evening, you’ll get a sneak peek at the spectacular show, which shoots water jets 30 metres into the air, projecting an amazing laser light show onto the water, set to a soundtrack by Sydney band The Presets.
Pyrmont Bay Park also features 10 interactive drum kits, creating a digital fireworks display.
Vivid Sydney runs for 18 nights from this Friday, 22 May, until Monday, 8 June. For more details on what’s on, see Vividsydney.com.
Now check out this sneak peek of the Darling Harbour water show:
