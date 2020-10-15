Vivid Sydney, which raked in $172 million for NSW in 2019, will return next year

Vivid Sydney. Image: Getty

The New South Wales government has announced Sydney’s Vivid Festival will return in 2021, to be held from August 6 to 8.

The popular lights, music, and ideas festival was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The new date announcement comes as the NSW government lifted the limit on outdoor seated music performances to 500 people.

Vivid will officially return to Sydney in 2021, the state government promises.

The popular festival will be held from August 6 – 8 in 2021, after it was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Vivid is pegged as the largest festival of lights, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere, with several light installations, galleries and projections dotted along Sydney Harbour. It’s held during the quieter winter months to boost tourism, with 2019’s event attracting a record 2.4 million people and adding $172 million to the NSW economy.

On Wednesday, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Vivid will support the visitor economy and the creative arts industry in a COVID-safe way.

“It’s exciting to get planning underway for Vivid Sydney 2021 so we can deliver another world-class showcase of creativity and innovation here in the Harbour City,” he said in a statement.

“We hope that Sydneysiders, residents of NSW and visitors from around the country will start planning now and book accommodation, tours and attractions to make the most of their Vivid Sydney 2021 experience.”

Vivid was cancelled in March after the federal government restricted non-essential gatherings to less than 500 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney’s event calendar so the decision to cancel was not

taken lightly,” Ayres said at the time. “As the event owner, we must follow the advice of health officials to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and everyone involved with Vivid Sydney.”

The new date announcement comes on the back of the NSW government easing restrictions on outdoor seated music performances – allowing up to 500 people to attend.

Vivid is also set to support the state government’s 24 Hour Sydney plan, an initiative designed to boost the city’s nighttime economy.

The plan includes extending opening hours across some businesses, improving the safety of people moving in and out of the city and supporting the arts, music and performance sectors.

Expressions of interest are open for Vivid, with artists and creatives called to submit their concepts. Details on exactly how the event will go ahead are set to come “in due course”.

