VIVID SYDNEY IS BACK ON!

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Vivid Sydney is back in action tonight after the weekend’s bad weather forced most of the annual light show to close on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Organisers say the projections on the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Customs House, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, and Cadmans Cottage are working, along with another 50 installations throughout Circular Quay, The Rocks and Walsh Bay.

Vivid Sydney precincts at Chatswood, The Galeries and Westfield, Martin Place, Darling Harbour, and the Australian National Maritime Museum are also back on.

Most of the giant animal light sculptures at Taronga Zoo are working again too, but some installations across the city are still being repaired including the Cathedral of Light at the Royal Botanic Gardens, which won’t reopen until Tuesday, June 7.

Vivid Sydney runs until June 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.