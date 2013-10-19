Stepmother Of Teen Charged In Bullying Suicide Arrested For Child Abuse

Screenshot/ABC Tampa Vivian Vosburg getting arrested

The stepmother of a 14-year-old girl who was arrested for bullying a girl who committed suicide has been charged with child abuse and neglect, ABC in Tampa reports.

During a press conference Friday evening, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd aired a video clip of 30-year-old Vivian Vosburg appearing to beat two boys who were in her care. Unidentified girls in the house were laughing as the video was being taken.

Vosburg’s stepdaughter, with whom she lives, was arrested earlier this week for bullying 12-year-old Rebecca Ann Sedwick, who committed suicide in September in Lakeland, Fla.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Judd said.

The 14-year-old stepdaughter allegedly posted this message to her Facebook page on Saturday:

“Yes ik [I know] I bullied Rebecca nd she killed her self but IDGAF <3"

The teen allegedly started bullying Rebecca once she started dating Rebecca’s ex-boyfriend.

Vosburg and the 14-year-old’s father appeared on national television on Wednesday to defend the girl. They said her Facebook must have been hacked because the 14-year-old would never post something like that. They also claimed to monitor the girl’s Facebook daily to make sure she didn’t post anything inappropriate.

Judd said Tuesday that the 14-year-old was cold and showed “no emotion at all” when she was arrested, according to the AP.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.