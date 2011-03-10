Vivian Schiller Resigns From NPR Amid Fundraising Debacle

NPR CEO Vivian Schiller resigned today in the wake of a fundraising scandal.



In June at the AllThingsD conference in Los Angeles, we spoke with Schiller about the growth of NPR through its evolving digital strategy. We have republished the interview today.

We think Vivian has done a superb job and sorry to see go. On a personal level, I am grateful that Vivian has taken the time to speak with Beet.TV in her position at The New York Times and at NPR. She has been a friend and supporter of my work and I wish her the very best in road ahead.



You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.