Ousted NPR CEO Schiller: I Felt Extra Press To Stay Strong Because I Was A Woman

Vivian Schiller gave her first interview since being ousted as CEO of NPR, and she told Susan King of the International Women’s Media Foundation that she wants to return to journalism in the near future.



“I’m not done,” she said. “I certainly plan to stay in journalism. I feel too passionate about it. So yes, I will be back in some position at some point.”

The moderator asked Schiller if she felt extra pressure because she was a woman.

“Yes, I was the first woman CEO of NPR and we went through a series of four or five extremely difficult months and it was very stressful and there was a tremendous amount of pressure on me. I would not go so far as to say I felt like there was more pressure on me or more criticism or more attention because I was a women. That may be the case; I didn’t feel it. However, I did feel a responsibility to stay strong perhaps subconsciously really upon reflection I realise because I was a woman I did not want to fall into any of the sort of caricatures of what a women under pressure might be like. And so, perhaps that did have an influence on me in wanting to stay very steady, to stay very calm, and really deal with my stress when no one else was around.”

King also asked whether Schiller felt she was held to a double standard because she was a woman.

“I really don’t feel like there was a double standard. … Perhaps it’s naive on my part,” she answered. “I really don’t feel that is the case.”

Video below.



