Vivi Zigler Upped To President, NBC U Digital Entertainment

Vivi Zigler, the NBC exec who oversees NBC.com and the Web spinoffs of all NBC shows, was promoted to president, NBC Universal Digital Media Entertainment. Based in Burbank, Zigler reports to NBC Entertainment co-chairmen Marc Graboff and Ben Silverman, and to NBC U TV group CEO Jeff Gaspin.



Graboff said Zigler, who had been an EVP, “has transitioned NBC.com from a largely promotional site to a significant revenue generating business.” How significant? NBC TV network president John Eck recently said the site generates “tens of millions” in revenue. Our sources say the site is close to profitability, depending on how you account for technology costs.

Zigler also oversees development of NBC Direct, the PC download service for NBC shows that has been in beta for the past year.

