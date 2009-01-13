Vivendi To Take A Writedown On NBC (GE)

France’s Vivendi will write down the value of its 20% stake in NBC Universal. A spokesperson said the mark-down will be less than $3 billion.



In November, a source close to the company told the FT Vivendi’s stake was worth $8 billion, but a banker told the paper: “You could barely get to $6 billion.”

Those figures value NBCU, which is also partly owned by GE, between $30 billion and $40 billion.

Last week, Time Warner took a $25 billion writedown, pinning much of the blame on poor revenues from its AOL.com, which one analyst suggest may have seen an 18% advertising revenue decline between 2007 and 2008.

See Also:

Do NBC’s Super Bowl Advertisers Wish They Weren’t? (GE)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.