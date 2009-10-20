Vivendi And GE About $500 Million Apart On NBC Valuation

General Electric (GE) and Vivendi are about $500 million apart in their valuation of NBCU, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Vivendi wants to get $6.3 billion (€4.3 billion) for its 20% share of the network, which would value NBCU at $31.5 billion. Comcast (CMCSA) and GE are valuing NBC between $28 billion-$30 billion, giving Vivendi’s stake a $5.6 billion-$6 billion price tag.

Vivendi will try to squeeze out the extra $500 million, but it doesn’t have a strong bargaining position. If it were to IPO the company, Vivendi would probably get less than $6 billion.

