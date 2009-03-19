Vivek Kundra's Crime: Shoplifted Some Shirts From J.C. Penney

We’ve been wondering what happened with ‘America’s CIO’ Vivek Kundra’s 1997 misdemeanour theft conviction, the one the White House dismissed as “youthful indiscretion.”

Now we know: Vivek shopflited four shirts, worth $134 combined. From J.C. Penney.

At an average of $33.50 a pop, they weren’t even nice shirts, even in 1996 dollars. (The crime was 1996, the conviction 1997.)

And then, when Vivek got caught, he ran for it. He didn’t get away.

Props to the Associated Press for pulling every thread. Via the AP’s Michael J. Sneffen:

A 1996 Montgomery County, Md., police report obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday under a public records law shows Vivek Kundra was observed by a security guard putting the men’s shirts into a shopping bag and leaving the store without paying. Sgt. Tom Stanton wrote that Kundra was arrested after a brief foot chase and the property was recovered.

At this point, we wish Vivek and his White House handlers would come forth with a full explanation. Was this a fraternity prank? Is there some backstory about how Vivek was dead broke and needed a dress shirt for a job interview? Because right now, we not only think Vivek is a petty thief, we think he’s a petty thief with bad taste in clothes.

Image David Clow / Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.