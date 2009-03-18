Vivek Kundra Back On The Job

America’s CIO Vivek Kundra, a man we called on to resign this morning, is back on the job.

Things have been rough for Vivek. Besides an ongoing FBI investigation into kickbacks at his old offices (why we thought Vivek should step aside), the Internet has also been abuzz today over a 1997 conviction for misdemeanour theft first reported by Hotair.

It’d be one thing for the White House to circle the wagons around a longtime administration figure with a distinguished record. But Vivek hasn’t even started. We fail to see the wisdom in spending political capital on a replaceable and brand-new figure with so much criminal baggage.

Image David Clow / Flickr

