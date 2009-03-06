America's New CIO Vivek Kundra Worships Google (Video)

New information about 34-year-old Vivek Kundra, named this morning by Obama as “America’s CIO,” is already starting to emerge.

For one thing Vivek, who will have budgetary authority over one of the biggest IT spends in the world, is an ecstatic fan of Google (GOOG) technology,

Check out this four-and-a-half minute YouTube (GOOG) clip from last September in which Vivek — along with several other high-level Washington DC figures — positively gush over Google Apps and Google Earth.

“We had a demand for a collaboration platform, we were looking for something that was easy-to-use from the end user prospective, and we’re also looking for a technology that can be scaled immediately.

Based on those metrics, and just the economic value of being able to roll out a technology super-fast at a low cost, we decided to go with Google Apps.”



