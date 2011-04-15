An Italian Activist Was Tortured And Hanged In Gaza

Photo: AP

A Palestinian splinter group tortured and hanged Italian peace activist Vittorio Arrigoni, according to the AP. He was killed shortly after his abduction Thursday.Two people have been arrested in connection to the crime, and Gaza police are looking for a third.



The group responsible for the kidnapping, calling itself Monotheism and Holy War, provided a video on Thursday showing a beaten Arrigoni, and issued demands for the release of their leader Sheikh Abu Walid-al-Maqdasi and two other members.

This is the first time a foreigner has been kidnapped since 2007 when Hamas took the Gaza strip.

