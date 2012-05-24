Vitrue Buy Signals Facebook Marketing Is Here To Stay

Photo: CIA World Factbook, International Telecommunications Union, BII Estimates

Oracle has acquired Vitrue for a reported $300 million. Vitrue makes software that helps brands manage marketing and buy advertising on social networks, competing with the likes of Buddy Media and Wildfire. This comes on the heel of Salesforce.com’s big-money acquisition of Radian6, which helps companies monitor social media chatter, and Adobe’s acquisition of Efficient Frontier, which helps brands buy social media advertising.



What all these deals have in common is that they make clear that enterprise behemoths believe social media is real. This is important in itself–Oracle is not some happy-go-lucky social media startup, it’s a hard-nosed enterprise company that is seeing real demand for these products from customers.

These deals also possibly signal further consolidation in the sector. Consolidation is frequent in the enterprise sector where the largest companies have an edge with customer relationships with large companies to whom they can propose a larger portfolio of products and services.

Even though there is some scepticism around the performance of Facebook advertising, even enterprise software stalwarts (which means, even big corporate purchasers) agree with the idea that “social is for real” and that customers need to be reached on social networks.

