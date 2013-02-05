A Wall Streeter Put His Gorgeous Ocean-Front Greenwich Home On The Market For $9.5 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

There’s really nothing like living on the ocean, perhaps that is why investment banker Rick Viton and his wife bought this Old Greenwich, CT home for $7 million and completely redesigned it inside and out (h/t WSJ).The five bedroom house sits on one acre and comes with a private deep water dock, 4 full bathrooms and two half baths, a pool and a spa. Paul Larson of Sotheby’s International in Greenwich has the listing.



Still want the water but want to leave the northeast? Former Goldman Sachs Partner Is Having Trouble Selling His Glorious 7-Bedroom Vacation Home In South Carolina

