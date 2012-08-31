Shocking Details Of What It Was Like To Work For The New York Lawmaker Under Fire Over Harassment Claims

Vito Lopez

Photo: New York State Assembly

Brooklyn power broker Vito Lopez was censured last week for sexually harassing two employees, one of whom claimed she struggled against him as he tried to kiss her on a business trip.Now the New York Times is coming out with shocking first-hand accounts from five female former employees of the state assemblyman. The Times also reported the Empire State paid $103,080 to settle two women’s claims while Lopez himself paid out $32,000.



The first-person accounts from the former employees of the 71-year-old Democrat – four of whom spoke anonymously – are particularly shocking.

Here are some of the more egregious claims reported by the Times:

He allegedly told one woman he would like her shirt better if she didn’t wear a bra.

Three women say Lopez told them to wear short skirts.

All five women said their boss expected them to be free seven days a week, with one saying he gave her a hard time for taking a brief vacation.

One woman said Lopez would comment on how his employees were “well endowed.”

Lopez has denied the allegations and issued the following statement quoted by The Times:

“The charges made against me are unfair and untrue. Never did I intentionally touch or attempt to kiss either of the complainants. I have never forced myself on anyone, nor would I.”

DON’T MISS: Here Are The Lewd Allegations In A Top Official’s Suit Against Homeland Security >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.