Vitaminwater Made A Rogue Artist Trash A Brooklyn Gallery Opening

A group of chicly dressed patrons were shocked to see a Brooklyn art gallery destroyed by an unassuming man who appeared to be one of their peers.

After he drew on the paintings and ate part of an exhibit, onlookers found out that the surprising stunt was actually a prank by Vitaminwater and CollegeHumor.

The video, posted last week, is the third in a series of four such prankvertisements commissioned by Coca-Cola’s Vitaminwater brand, Mike Shields reported at AdWeek.

In the video, a young man saunters into a staged gallery opening at Williamsburg’s 7 Dunham and “improves” the collection by painting over abstract canvas works and taking a bite out of a sandwich that was on display as part of a sculpture piece. The stunned gallery-goers react with a mixture of open-mouthed shock, stifled laughter, and fear (“I think you can get arrested for what you’re doing,” one lady warns the prankster) as the camera cuts away to the CollegeHumor team enjoying the fruits of its labour from a production facility.

The prank comes to a happy conclusion when the woman introduced in the beginning of the video as the gallery’s artist reveals to the audience that she loves the changes the prankster made, inviting the once-anxious patrons to join the party by splattering the gallery with paint of their own.

Afterward, viewers see the logo for Viatminwater’s “Make Boring Brilliant” campaign, which encourages people to use social media to suggest boring situations in need of an exciting prank.

It’s unclear whether the people in the video were in on the joke. In a different Vitaminwater video that went viral earlier this month, CollegeHumor paid at least 10 actors to react to a would-be subway panhandler who flipped the script by bragging to passengers about his successful life. The video drew criticism from some viewers for making light of homelessness.

Another video targeted taxi passengers with a GPS system that asked them personal questions and encouraged them to yell out the window.

As of this writing, the art gallery prank has a little more than 200,000 YouTube views.

