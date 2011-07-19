Vitaminwater's New Bus Stop Ads Let You Charge Your Mobile Devices

Photo: Creativity Online

Ad agency Crispin Porter & Bogusky came with up a creative way to support the message of Vitaminwater’s new “You’re Up” campaign, which stresses that the drink can give you a quick energy boost while you’re scurrying around on a busy day.It has installed battery-powered public USB ports in bus shelter ads that proclaim the drink is an “Alternative Energy Source,” allowing you to recharge mobile devices while you’re waiting for your ride.



The ads and their accompanying triple-ports can currently be found in New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

What do you think of the idea? Is it genius advertising or a total bomb?

