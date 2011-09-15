VitaminWater Wants You to Embody Steve Nash For Its Next Commercial

Steve Nash is funny, a humanitarian and, all-around, pretty great. He also does a lot of weird things like pick his ears and nose and balance water bottles on various body parts.



Now all you have to do is produce a video embodying the “Nash-ness” for your chance to join him in New York City for their next commercial.

Figuring out what “Nash-ness” embodies may be the toughest part.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.