15 foods rich in vitamin A dietitians recommend adding to your diet

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient responsible for supporting healthy vision, immune function, and cell growth. Therefore, not getting enough vitamin A either through food or supplements may lead to fatigue, frequent infections, night blindness, and severe dryness of the eyes.
While you can take vitamin A supplements, you should instead aim to eat enough vitamin A-rich foods, says Deborah Malkoff-Cohen, a registered dietitian and certified nutritionist at NYC Eat Well. That’s because whole foods provide more fiber and micronutrients than supplements alone.
Fortunately, vitamin A can be found in a number of whole foods. Below are a handful of foods that are especially rich in this essential nutrient, plus some tips on how to incorporate them into your diet.
1. Beef liver
A piece of beef liver (113 grams) contains 5,700 mcg of vitamin A, which is 633% of the daily value (DV) for men, 814% of the DV for women.
2. Sweet potato
One large sweet potato baked with skin contains 1,730 mcg of vitamin A (192% DV for men, 247% DV for women).
A serving of sweet potato also has 35.3 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C (39% DV), which plays a key role in bone, muscle, immune, and skin health.
3. Spinach
One cup of boiled spinach contains 943 mcg of vitamin A (105% DV for men, 135% DV for women).
One cup of this leafy green also provides 6.43 mg of iron (35.7% DV). Your body needs iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body, and myoglobin, a protein that supplies oxygen to the muscles.
4. Carrots
One large raw carrot contains 601 mcg of vitamin A (67% DV for men, 86% DV for women).
Carrots also have 256 mcg of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants known for reducing the risk of chronic eye diseases like cataracts. Additionally, a 2018 review found that lutein, specifically, is associated with improved cognitive performance.
5. Ricotta cheese
A ½ cup (about 124 g) of ricotta cheese contains 149 mcg of vitamin A (17% DV for men, 21% DV for women).
6. King mackerel
A 3-ounce (85.05g) portion of king mackerel contains 214 mcg of vitamin A (24% DV for men, 30% DV for women).
7. Fortified skim milk
One cup of fortified skim milk contains 149 mcg of vitamin A (17% DV for men, 21% DV for women).
Fortified skim milk also offers 115 international units (IU) of vitamin D (14% DV). Vitamin D enables the body to more effectively absorb calcium and phosphorus, thereby keeping your bones and immune system healthy.
8. Cantaloupe
One cup of diced cantaloupe contains 264 mcg of vitamin A (29% DV for men, 38% DV for women)
Cantaloupe is especially high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant and type of carotenoid that gives this fruit its orange pigment. When you consume beta-carotene, your body converts it into vitamin A, thereby boosting your vitamin A intake.
9. Red bell peppers
One cup of sliced red peppers contains 144 mcg of vitamin A (16% DV for men, 20.6% DV for women).
One cup of red bell peppers also has 118 mg of vitamin C (131% DV), making it an ideal snack if you’re feeling under the weather. That’s because consuming adequate amounts of vitamin C has been shown to reduce the length and severity of cold-related symptoms. However, contrary to popular belief, it won’t prevent you from getting sick in the first place.
10. Mangos
One cup of mango pieces contains 89 mcg of vitamin A (10% DV for men, 13% DV for women).
Mangoes are also a good source of folate with 71 mcg (18% DV) per serving. Folate, a B vitamin, helps produce red blood cells. It is especially important during pregnancy as it prevents some birth defects, including:
- Anencephaly, in which a baby is born with an incomplete skull and underdeveloped brain.
- Spina bifida, in which a baby’s spinal cord does not develop properly.
11. Hard-boiled eggs
One large hard-boiled egg contains 74.5 mcg of vitamin A (8% DV for men, 11% DV for women).
Eggs are also a good vegetarian source of B12 with 0.55 mcg (23% DV) per serving. Vegetarians need to be extra mindful of their B12 consumption since plant-based foods don’t contain the vitamin. This means they’re at risk of a B12 deficiency which can cause fatigue and muscle weakness.
12. Broccoli
A ½-cup serving of chopped boiled broccoli contains 60 mcg of vitamin A (7% DV for men, 9% DV for women) – which is more than quadruple the amount in raw broccoli.
Broccoli is also a good source of fiber with 2.6 grams (9% DV) per serving. Fiber helps with weight management, lowering cholesterol levels, supporting normal bowel movements, and keeping blood sugar levels in check.
13. Goat cheese
A 1-ounce (28.35g) serving of goat cheese contains 81.6 mcg of vitamin A (9% DV for men, 12% DV for women).
Goat cheese can also bump up your protein intake with 5.24 g (11% DV) per serving. Protein builds muscle, keeps skin firm, and increases satiety since it takes longer to digest than fats or carbs.
14. Butternut squash
One cup of cooked, cubed butternut squash contains 1,140 mcg of vitamin A (128% DV for men, 163% DV for women).
Butternut squash also has 6.6 g of fiber (24% DV). In addition to regulating weight and blood sugar levels, fiber is a prebiotic, meaning it feeds the healthy bacteria in our gut.
15. Bluefin tuna
A 3-ounce (85.05g) portion of bluefin tuna fish contains 557 mcg of vitamin A (62% DV for men, 80% for women)
Bluefin tuna is also a good source of healthy fats with 1.36 g of monounsaturated fats. About 15% to 20% of your daily fat intake should come from monounsaturated fats, since these fatty acids lower levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, thereby reducing your risk of heart disease.
Insider’s takeaway
Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that maintains organ, eye, and reproductive health.
Fortunately, you can consume enough vitamin A through healthy, whole foods like cantaloupe, cheese, and fish.
Just remember that vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning you’ll absorb it best if you pair these foods with some sort of fat.