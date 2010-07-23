Why China Is The Mother Of All Grey Swans

Vitaliy Katsenelson has updated his great presentation on the Chinese black swan with some new slides and a more accurate title (via My Investing Notebook/market folly).



The Chinese crash is actually a grey swan because it is a rare, significant, but predictable event.

Therefore investors have no excuse to get caught off guard. But with China on track for spurts of world-beating growth over the next two decades, capital will get sucked in and many get burned.

