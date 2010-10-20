Think Again On China: It's Really A Debt-Burdened Builder Of Bridges To Nowhere

China’s economy may be the ultimate grey swan, according to investor Vitaliy Katsenelson.



Katsenelson is concerned China’s enormous growth rates haven’t been built on anything real, but rather a command economy ready to collapse.

That command economy has created cities and malls with no residents, based on a demand it manufactured itself. His thoughts dovetail nicely with the thinking of that other well-known China bear: Jim Chanos.

It’s a powerful presentation, that also spells out the result of a Chinese collapse for the broader world economy. including a collapse in commodity markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.