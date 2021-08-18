Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin will help shape the future of dogecoin after joining the token’s foundation

Vitalik Buterin, founder of ethereum, during TechCrunch Disrupt London 2015. John Phillips/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has joined dogecoin’s foundation as a blockchain and crypto advisor.

Buterin has previously said that a link between dogecoin and ethereum could be possible.

The relaunched foundation aims to support the dogecoin ecosystem and protect its branding.

Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin has joined the dogecoin foundation, which was relaunched this week, as a blockchain and crypto advisor, signaling he will help shape the future of the former memecoin.

Buterin has previously expressed his support of dogecoin, adding that he would like to believe that ethereum was also a dog coin in spirit, and that a collaboration between the two networks could be possible.

“If doge wants to somehow bridge to ethereum, and then people can trade doge thousands of times a second inside a loop ring, then that would be amazing,” he said on a podcast with Lex Fridman.

Buterin is not the only major figure in the crypto community who has joined the dogecoin foundation. Elon Musk’s long-time associate, Jared Burchill, is tasked with representing the billionaire’s interests as a board advisor, while the coin’s co-creator Billy Markus is in charge of community and memes. Key dogecoin-community personalities make up the remaining board members and advisors.

The Dogecoin Foundation, which was originally established in 2014 before becoming inactive, was relaunched to support the coin’s ecosystem and community, develop a roadmap for the token’s future, and protect the brand against fraud and abuse, its website says.

This could include technical advancements, according to a statement released by the foundation.

“The Dogecoin Foundation is also looking to the future of the broader Dogecoin ecosystem, and in coming weeks, will be announcing new projects that will compliment the current Core Wallet to enable faster integration and easier APIs for Financial, Social and Charitable projects wishing to use Dogecoin,” it said.

The foundation also aims to establish a budget, primarily funded through sponsorship, to enable community members to work on the coin full time and to accelerate its development.

Alongside the relaunch, the foundation released a manifesto, noting the coin’s core attributes and values.

“Being useful, we value utility over technical brilliance. Being personable, we value individuals and interactions over profit-driven economics. Being welcoming, we value collaboration and trust over competition and exclusivity. Being reliable, we value working solutions over speed of delivery,” it reads.

Dogecoin was last down 10.5% in the 24 hours to 6:21 am E.T., with each token being valued at just below $0.30 according to Coingecko data. It has lost over 59% since it’s valuation high of $0.73 in May 2021.