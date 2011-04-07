The Data Viz Whizzes From Mint Are Launching A New Startup, Visual.ly

The team behind Mint.com’s popular graphics, Stewart Langille and Lee Sherman, are launching their own data visualisation startup called Visual.ly.



It will be focused on telling stories based on big reams of data through infographics. Langille and Sherman will do some of the graphics themselves, but they also want to establish Visual.ly as a platform for people to plug in data and have infographics pumped out automatically.

Visually is being backed with $400,000 in seed money, with Dave McClure’s 500 Startups leading the round.

Here’s a video explaining the company:

